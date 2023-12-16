Hollard Ghana, the country’s favourite insurer, takes home the Best in HR Management in the Insurance Industry at the prestigious HR Focus Conference and Awards 2023 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The awards ceremony was the highlight of the HR Focus Conference and Awards event under the theme: The HR mandate: Building Resilient People and Businesses. The HR Focus ceremony spotlights and commends exemplary HR management practices spanning various industries. With subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Life, the insurance group emerged victorious in the highly competitive awards.

George Kofi Panford, Head of People, Hollard Ghana, expressed his gratitude and pride in the team’s achievements. He stated, “These awards are a testament to the tireless efforts of our exceptional People who spearhead the Hollard dream and culture. They embody our values and purpose of treating everyone with care and dignity. Thus, we are creating an enabling environment where each Hollardite thrives in their roles. At Hollard, our employees are at the heart of everything we do; hence, we do not take their welfare for granted. They drive our Hollard Ghana’s success because of our people, and these awards celebrate their dedication and hard work”.

“This is the beginning of great things to come, and I’m delighted to receive these awards. It is an astounding endorsement of Hollard’s quest to achieve excellence in our HR practices. To all Hollardites, especially the People Team, this win is for you. Thanks,” he added.

As an organisation committed to delivering exceptional service, Hollard Ghana takes pride in its relentless pursuit of excellence across all its operations. The “Best in HR Management in Insurance” award reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to nurturing a work environment that values its employees and promotes their professional and personal growth.

Hollard Ghana also received three other recognitions: Best Organisation in Employee Branding, Rewards Management, and Compensation & Benefits.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group is Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance. The group combines its deep local knowledge of the market, having previously operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance, with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries worldwide.

With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard offers various life and general insurance products, including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, travel, home, and more, and can be reached via 0800 444 999.

Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh, https://melcom.com/hollard-insurance and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.