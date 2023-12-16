Management of the Koforidua Nursing and Midwifery Training College has issued a strong caution to newly admitted students, especially those admitted through protocols, to exhibit their best behaviour and adhere to all school rules and regulations.

According to management, no student will receive special treatment if found on the wrong side of the stipulated rules and regulations outlined in the student handbook.

This caution follows the dismissal and demotion of dozens of students who were caught engaging in examination malpractice and others who failed to achieve the required CGPA.

Addressing a gathering of students at the matriculation ceremony at the school, the Principal of the College, Madam Mary Lamisi Bozombil, emphasized that management would not discriminate in ensuring discipline at all levels.

“Let me first and foremost send a caution to those who were admitted through protocol. They should bear in mind that as soon as you enter the gate of our college, the protocol pad is removed. Both protocol and non-protocol students must take rules and regulations very seriously. Such students, when caught breaking the rules and regulations, will find themselves on the wrong side of the law.”

Madam Mary Lamisi Bozombil, who further revealed that inadequate boarding and classroom facilities prevented the institution from granting admission to other deserving students, called for government intervention to give the institution a facelift.

“You should consider yourself very lucky to be admitted to this school because several other applicants didn’t gain admission due to inadequate boarding and classroom facilities. We have about 2,674,000 applicants on our portal, and approximately 98 percent came for the interview. Out of these, 368 of you are here for both programs. Therefore, consider yourself fortunate. I caution you against engaging in deviant behaviours such as occultism and other vices.”