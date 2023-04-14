Iconic Ghanaian Gospel music group, Tagoe Sisters, has announced a number of activities to mark its 40th anniversary within the gospel music industry.

The group will between September and October 2023, stage a series of live music concerts to celebrate the anniversary.

This was announced at a press launch held at the Silicon Production House in Accra on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Dubbed ‘Tagoe Sisters @40’ the anniversary celebration will be held in the Greater Accra Region and the Ashanti Region in September and October, respectively, with many activities and events.

There will be a concert first in Accra on 23rd September 2023, at the Grand Arena. It will be followed by a fundraising and 40th anniversary dinner night on 30th September at the Gold Coast Kempinski Hotel.

The same activities will be replicated in the capital of the Ashanti Region, Kumasi, with a concert on 2nd October 2023 and a fundraising dinner on 23rd October 2023.

Colleagues in the music industry and other sectors would perform some renditions of the duos’ legendary collections.

Linmart Media Solutions, the doyen of event management and quality production, together with the iconic music duo will visit President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former presidents, John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kufuor, the chairman of the council of state, the Asantehene Otumfou Osei Tutu II, CEOs of businesses, and all other prominent Ghanaians personalities to interact and personally invite them to grace both occasions.

The group will also take the opportunity to visit orphanages in the name of the Foundation in both regions to donate some items to bring smiles to the faces of the less fortunate and mothers.

The Chairperson for the launch, former politician and Minister, Madam Joyce Aryee in her speech said, “Tagoe Sisters is a gift and a blessing to the World”.

Some of the dignitaries and celebrities that graced the launch included Rev. Yawson, Madam Joyce Aryee, Cindy Thompson, Ophelia Nyantakyi, Mary Gyansah, Perez Music, Piesie Esther among others.

Known in real life as Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, the twins have been singing in the gospel music industry since 1983 under the brand name Tagoe Sisters.

Since they emerged on the gospel music scene, the iconic gospel music duo have not looked back, and they continue to share their experiences with people all over the world who are affected by their music in different ways.

The duo, in 1979, toured the whole country with groups like Advent Heralds and took part in big musical concerts nationwide.

With the Advent Heralds, between 1982 and 1983, the legendary sisters performed during the Open Bible Crusade and were recognized as the first group doing contemporary gospel music.

Through their Godfather, Nana Ekumfi II, they met the late Reverend Amoako, who became their spiritual leader in 1985.

They are well known for hit songs such as ‘Yedi Nkunim’, Fa Bibiara Mano’,’Menya Yesu, ‘Akamafo Jesus’, ‘Orekyikye, and many others.

Check how the 40th-anniversary celebration was launched.