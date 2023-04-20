mNotify, a leading messaging solutions provider in Ghana and across Africa, has announced its transformation into a customer engagement company.

With over 10 years of experience in bridging communication gaps between businesses and their customers, mNotify has built a solid reputation for delivering high-quality messaging solutions to big names like Vodafone, UNICEF, and Sendwave.

This shift towards becoming a customer engagement company means that mNotify will now offer a range of powerful solutions designed to help African brands build long-lasting relationships with their customers.

mNotify’s new identity is focused on creating a complete experience that makes customers feel valued and understood, offering personalized solutions that connect businesses and organizations with their customers like never before.

At mNotify, true customer engagement is about creating a complete experience that makes customers feel valued and understood.

mNotify’s Bulk Messaging Solutions Platform is a quick and easy way for brands to send large volumes of SMS and voice messages to their customers in a matter of seconds.

And with their new birthday app, one can even send personalized birthday messages customers on their special day, and keep customers informed about promotions, new products, or service updates with ease.

Also, Chatbots are the ultimate solution for businesses looking to automate their customer service operations.

With 24/7 support, the ability to answer frequently asked questions, and even complete transactions, the company’s chatbots are the perfect way to provide seamless customer experiences.

And with payment integration options, customers can make payments via WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and websites, making it easy for companies to make money even when they’re physically closed.

Moreover, Phone anchor system makes it easy for businesses to manage incoming calls more efficiently.

With customized greetings, call routing, and even call recording options, Phone Anchor is the perfect way to create personalized customer experiences and drive sales growth.

mNotify is committed to helping businesses engage with their customers more effectively, and their new customer engagement tools are designed to help Ghanaian businesses sell more.

To learn more about mNotify and its range of customer engagement solutions, visit their website at www.mnotify.com