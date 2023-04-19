Host of Eyewitness News on Citi FM and Face to Face on Citi TV, Umaru Sanda Amadu has emerged winner of a maiden internal writing competition organised for staff of the station.

The competition was instituted by the management of Citi TV/Citi FM spearheaded by the station’s Managing Director, Samuel Attah-Mensah to whip up as well as sharpen the writing skills of staff.

As the maiden competition, the staff were encouraged to write on any topic of choice on the station’s just-ended month-long Heritage Month held in March.

Mr. Amadu wrote a compelling piece on the topic: Host on wheels; my experience on the Heritage Caravan detailing his experience on the 2023 Heritage Caravan.

He beat off competition from five other colleagues to emerge winner of the competition.

Samuel Attah-Mensah rewarded Umaru Sanda Amadu with an amount of GH¢1000 and promised to organise such competitions every month.

Head of News at Citi TV/Citi FM, Vivian Kai Lokko also called on her team to take the new challenge seriously to improve their writing skills and not see it as a burden or punishment.