Management of VRA/NEDCo in the Upper East Region has reiterated their commitment to retrieve all debts owed them by customers.

Between April 18 and 21, 2023, VRA/NEDCo disconnected about 2,741 customers over their indebted to the power companies and retrieved GH¢2.2 million out of GH¢125 million owed.

Speaking at a press briefing in Bolgatanga, Upper East VRA/NEDCo Revenue and Billing Officer, Ing. William Asare said his outfit will retrieve all monies owed.

“We have disconnected about 2,741 customers, and we were able to mobilize GH¢2,235,338. Some major institutions were disconnected, most of them have come to make part-payment of their outstanding arrears, and we have signed payment terms with them where they will be paying some amounts towards their outstanding balance and pay their current bills as they become due”.

“We are determined to collect every pesewa that is owed by our customers, that is our duty, and we will do that. Beyond the one month, we will still be chasing our customers to pay their outstanding balance. Others have entered into payment agreements and are committed to paying their current bills, so we are not going to accumulate these debts.”

Mr. Asare also urged all customers indebted to VRA/NEDCo to pay at least 75% of their debts or risk being disconnected from the national grid.

He advised customers to either pay the debts in full or make part-payment and sign payment agreements towards paying their arrears to avoid any inconvenience.

Mr. Asare further hinted that VRA/NEDCo will avail a mobile team of cashiers to customers in rural areas for swift payment of their indebtedness to avoid disconnection.

He stated that, as a result of the mobilization and disconnection exercise many institutions have become proactive and taking swift measures to settle their indebtedness.