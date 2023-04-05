Amoah Sarfo Kwarteng and Umar Farouk have emerged as winners of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) SRC elections, riding on their Abandindin campaign theme that struck a chord with the student electorate.

The polls, which took place on March 31, 2023, saw Kwarteng and Farouk’s campaign resonate with the student body due to its relatable and culturally significant message.

In an announcement by the Electoral Commission of the SRC, Kwarteng and Farouk secured 2,057 votes, which represented 55.3% of the total valid votes cast, while their opponents Joshua Agbozo and Gifford Addison garnered 1633 votes, representing 43.9% of the valid votes.

Kwarteng, who is now the newly elected SRC President, attributed the success of the Abandindin campaign theme to its roots in Ghanaian culture.

He explained that the word “aban” is an adinkra symbol that signifies unity, while “dindin” means unbreakable.

The campaign theme, therefore, represents the concept of togetherness and the formation of a secure

community. The message resonated with the UPSA student body, leading to the victory of Kwarteng and Farouk.

The announcement of the election results was marked by a remarkable show of sportsmanship when the losing team, Joshua Agbozo and Gifford Addison, hugged and congratulated the winners, Kwarteng and Farouk.

The display of maturity and unity drew applause from the crowd and demonstrated the spirit of fairness that should be upheld in student politics.

The elections also witnessed the emergence of other winners in various positions, including Nihad Ibrahim Oases and Joycelyn Lassey as Women’s Commissioner, Emmanuella Akyemah Ntoni as Secretary, Abraham Tawiah as External Affairs, Aikins Agbesi as Financial Controller, Walter Siameh as Electoral Commissioner, Seth Kwabena Sarfo as Auditor, and Francis Yeboah Atiemo as Treasurer.

Kwarteng and Farouk’s Abandindin campaign theme has now become a popular slogan among the student body, and their victory has been widely celebrated by supporters on social media.