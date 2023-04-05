The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has disclosed its intention to commence the mandatory towing of broken and abandoned vehicles on highways across the country.

The NRSA in a press release lamented the increasing number of abandoned vehicles on highways which it said largely accounts for some substantial road crashes in the country.

The exercise is expected to commence on Wednesday, April 5.

Vehicle owners are advised ahead of the exercise to ensure they tow their vehicles when they break down, failure to do so, the NRSA warns contravenes the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (ACT 683).

Read the full statement below: