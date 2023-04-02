The Ghana Police Service has arrested four persons belonging to a gang that allegedly attacked some police officers of the Axim Divisional Police patrol team on March 9, 2023.

The gang members are reported to have manhandled the police personnel and seized the magazine of a Service rifle together with some mobile phones during the attack.

An intelligence operation launched by the police has resulted in the arrest of the four suspects after three weeks on the ran.

The four suspects include; Kojo Slah alias Mozey, Emmanuel Mensah alias Kofi Asamoah, Maxwell Cudjoe, and Agyabu Haruna Dissawu.

A presser by the Ghana Police Service on the arrest which occurred on March 28 disclosed that: “A search conducted at the residence of Kwame Ato Asare Ani, the prime suspect, who is still on the run, led to the retrieval of three (3) pump-action shotguns.

Also, one (1) pump-action shotgun, (2) machetes and eight (8) BB-refilled cartridges were retrieved from the suspect’s unregistered Honda CRV vehicle. Other items retrieved from the suspects include two (2) live refilled BB cartridges and one (1) unregistered motorbike.

Video footage of the attack on the personnel was shared on social media where the police officers were shown pleading with members of the gang while the gang accused the police officers of extortion.

According to the Police, the “allegation of extortion against the officers has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSP) for investigation.”

“All the suspects in the reported attack on the patrol team, who had been arrested, have been put before the court and have been remanded in custody. Efforts are continuing to get the remaining suspects arrested,” the presser added.