Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe by a unanimous decision failed in his attempt to become a two-division world champion, losing to Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist, Robeisy Ramirez.

Dogboe struggled to find rhythm throughout the bout as he was consistently under attack by the Cuban power who was bent on dictating the tempo.

Ramirez made his intentions clear by the second round as he threw a flurry of punches and combos which Dogboe struggled to cope with.

It was more of the same in the subsequent rounds with Dogboe struggling to impose himself.

After 12 rounds of excruciating action, the judges were unanimous in their decision, scoring it 117-110, 118-109, 119-108 all in favour of Robeisy Ramirez, who claimed the vacant WBO featherweight title in style.

With this loss, Dogboe now sinks to a 24-3 (15KOs) with the all three defeats coming at the title level.