Ghana’s Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has extended his best wishes to boxer Isaac Dogboe, as he returns to the ring against Chris Avalos.

Dogboe suffered two very high profile losses in his last two bouts to Emmanuel Navarrete, leading to a perhaps necessary short break from the sport.

However, Dogboe returns to take on American, Avalos in a featherweight fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

In a statement, the Minister wished Dogboe well ahead of the bout and said the boxer had learnt lessons from his losses to Navarrete and will return stronger against Avalos.

“Even though Isaac Dogboe lost the last two fights against Emmanuel Navarrete, ‘the royal storm’ has shown a lot of tenacity to return to the ring for a featherweight title and has learnt all the lessons to overturn his defeat.”

Isaac Asiamah assured Dogboe that Ghanaians were backing him to earn a win in the bout against Avalos.

“Ghanaians are very confident that Dogboe will come out victorious in this encounter and make Ghana proud after the bout.”

There’s a lot of pressure on Isaac Dogboe to beat Avalos tonight as, despite his impressive 20-0-2 record, he has lost his last two fights.

A third straight loss might raise serious doubts about whether the young boxer can ever recover his form.

The Ghanaian who has been training with Barry Hunter expressed his confidence ahead of his fight.

“Right now I feel great, I’ve been with Barry since December of last year,” said Dogboe.

“He’s seen me go through the process and everything, and I feel great. I feel great mentally, physically and spiritually. So right now I’m at peace, I’m just ready to roll. I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

Chris Avalos (27-7, 20 KOs) vs. Isaac Dogboe (20-2, 14 KOs), 8 rounds.

