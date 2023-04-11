Protégés of DJs from Y102.5 FM-Kumasi beat their counterparts from Y107.9 FM-Accra and Y97.9 FM-Takoradi for Kumasi to retain the title as champions at the battle of the DJs, ‘Y Clash of the DJs’.

The 3-hour battle of the DJs, witnessed ground breaking performances from protégé DJs and saw them pushing the limits like never seen before.

The battle started off with Y97.9 FM-Takoradi taking a quick lead in round one, leaving a trail of dust behind for their sister stations.

Audience witnessed a swift change of events as Y102.5 FM-Kumasi found its balance and rhythm to overtake Y97.9FM Kumasi with an epic score gap in the second around. The reigning champions proved they were not ready to give up the title and maintained the lead up until the fifth round which witnessed a slight turn of events in favor of Y107.9 FM-Accra but that did not faze the champions.

At the end of the sixth and final round, Y102.5 FM-Kumasi, host of the contest managed to poll a total of 540 points to maintain the title as reigning champions with Y97.9 FM-Takoradi coming in second place with 528 points. Y107.9 FM-Accra came in third place with 458 points.

The winning team took home a cash prize of Ghc4,000 plus souvenirs from sponsors whilst the 1st and 2nd runner ups took home GH¢2,000.00 and GH¢1,000.00 respectively.

TJ DJ of Takoradi was crowned the best hypeman of the night and walked home with GH¢1,000.00 cash.

Protégé DJ Astee from Takoradi also emerged best DJ of the night walking away with GH¢1,000.00 cash.

Judges were greatly impressed by the performance of the protégé DJs and applauded them for their talents and hard work. They also expressed profound surprise at their commitment and grit. They commended YFM for putting up such an impeccable display of talents and also giving room and special attention to the development of the future of Ghanaian DJing.

Coordinator of the Y Clash of the DJs, Manasseh Kwafo Ampofo speaking on the sidelines of the contest said “This year’s clash of the DJs was to shed light on the relatively unknown DJing talents in the triangle, hence the protégé theme. As a brand big on talent development, we carefully selected these young and raw talents and mentored them to take the stage, and show the world what they are made of. These protégés did not fail to show the world they are meant for greatness, and we are glad to be a part of their story.”

He also revealed the YFM brand has a lot more in store for young talents in the country and urged them to stay tuned.

The 4th Y Clash of the DJs was sponsored by HD Plus Ghana, Darling lemon drink and Gold Circle condoms from SFH.