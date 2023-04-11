The Adeiso-Anchiase XI has won the 2023 Adom Easter Gala.

They entered the record books of Upper West Akim on Monday, April 10, after beating Okurase Zongo XI 1-0 to win the two-week competition.

The champions received a GH¢10,000 cash reward for winning the competition.

The runners-up also got GH¢5,000, while the third-place team, Breman FC bagged GH¢ 3,000.

Anchiase goalkeeper, Evans Apreku was crowned the Best Goalkeeper and the Player Of The Tournament following his impressive performance.

He walked away with an Itel 32-inch LED TV and gloves.

Bashiru Tanko of Breman FC also went home with an electric blender for emerging as the top scorer.

His run of excellent helped the former champions to finish third.

The competition which is dubbed “Adom Easter GALA” started on Sunday, March 26 and ended on Monday, April 10.

About 92 communities within the constituency competed for the ultimate prize.

This is the fifth edition of the annual event organised by the MP for Upper West Akim, Fredrick Obeng Adom.

In attendance were DCE for the area, Mr Eugene Sackey, the NPP constituency chairman, Nana Addai Obuobi and his first Vice Chairman, Nuru Alhassan, Council of Elders, Council of Patrons and the chiefs of the area.