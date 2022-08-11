A Deputy Transport Minister, Fredrick Obeng Adom, has donated a global navigation satellite system to the Geography Department of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Fredrick Obeng Adom made the donation on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

This was after he was invited as the guest speaker for a symposium organized by the department.

According to him, as an alumnus of the department, he saw the need for the instrument to aid teaching and learning.

“I was here in this department some years ago and considering the position I find myself in now, I saw it necessary to aid my beloved department with this instrument to aid teaching and learning for the betterment of the students.”

This is the second time he is making such a donation in the year.

Two months ago, he donated the same instrument to the Spatial Planning Authority.