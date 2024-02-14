Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC donated Twenty-Five (25) laptops towards the University of Ghana, Vice Chancellor’s ‘One Student One Laptop (1S1L)’ initiative.

The donation comes under the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, ‘Power to Make a Difference’ (PMAD) and in demonstration of Republic Bank’s commitment towards one of its chosen United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, SDG4-Quality Education.

Mr. Benjamin Dzoboku, Managing Director of the Bank, who led the delegation to present the laptops, lauded the Vice Chancellor’s initiative to support students who do not have the means of owning a laptop, an essential tool for learning and acquiring of skills that would ensure students’ readiness for the world of work.

‘Technology drives growth and the use of a computer by students cannot be over-emphasized in today’s world. At Republic Bank, the ‘Power to Learn’ is one of our thematic CSR areas and today we are pleased to use that power to enhance the learning experience of the students’, Mr. Dzoboku said.

Receiving the Laptops on behalf of the University of Ghana, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo expressed her appreciation for the Bank’s kind gesture and announced that the donation of the twenty-five (25) laptops brings the total number of laptops received under the 1S1L initiative to five hundred (500).

She revealed that the 1S1L program will begin the process of distributing the laptops to beneficiaries and was confident that the students would put the laptops to good use.

Assisting the Vice Chancellor to receive the laptops were Prof. Gordon Awandare, Pro Vice Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs, Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah, Registrar, Prof. Rosina Kyerematen, Dean of Student Affairs, Mr. Francis Boachie, Chief Information Technology Officer, Dr. Elizier Ameyaw- Buronyah, Director of Public Affairs, Ms. Pascaline K. Songsore, Senior Assistant Registrar, Public Affairs Directorate, Mr. Claudius Angsongna, President of UG- Graduate Students Association (GRASAG) and Mr. Frank Tsikata, UG Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President.

Representing Republic Bank were, Mr. Joseph Laryea Ashong, General Manager, Commercial and Retail Banking, Mrs. Leila Pentsil, Manager, Communications, Mr. Forster Ahiadu, Legon Branch Manager and some Relationship Managers of the Bank’s Legon Branch.

The ‘Power to Make a Difference’ (PMAD) is an initiative under the Corporate Social Responsibility of Republic Bank. It is built on four pillars namely, the Power to Learn, Care, Help and Succeed.

About Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad & Tobago, is Ghana’s leading Universal Banking institution and arguably the most diversified financial institution.

As a one-stop financial institution, the Bank’s services include Corporate, Commercial and Retail Banking; Investment Banking; Trustee Services; Mortgage Banking; VISA Credit and Debit Cards and Microfinance.

The Bank’s parent company, RFHL, is the largest and most profitable independent Bank in the English-speaking Caribbean, having served the region for over 185 years with a total Asset base of over USD 17.1 billion at the end of March 2023.

The Bank focuses on four SDG goals – Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Clean Water and Sanitation and Climate Action as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility under its umbrella initiative Power to Make a Difference (PMAD).