The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has welcomed President Akufo-Addo’s latest ministerial reshuffle.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, removed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, and 12 others including 10 Cabinet Ministers and two regional ministers.

The General Secretary of the NPP Justin Kodua Frimpong in a statement dated February 14, 2024, acknowledged the President’s commitment to fostering progress and revitalizing its administration.

The reshuffle, the party believes, is a demonstration of his response to the needs of the nation, affirming his commitment to governance that listens and acts in the best interests of the people.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is pleased to express gratitude and appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his decisive government reshuffle, which includes the appointment of new Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Ministers, and Deputy Ministers.”

The decision to reshuffle, he added underscores the President’s commitment to fostering progress and revitalizing our administration.

The General Secretary expressed appreciation to the outgoing appointees and urged them to continue supporting the government and the party.

“The NPP continues to express profound appreciation for the dedication and service of those departing from their roles, urging them to continue supporting the government and the party in our collective pursuit of national development.”

Mr Kodua Frimpong also congratulated the new appointees for, entreating them to bring forth innovative ideas.

“To the incoming appointees, we extend our congratulatory message and warmest wishes. As they assume new responsibilities, we urge them to bring forth innovative ideas and unwavering dedication to serve the good people of Ghana,” he urged.

