The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has revealed that $3 million was spent for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking on the floor of parliament in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Ussif said the amount was out of a total of $5,007,840.36 released by the Ministry of Finance.

According to him, a surplus of $2,177, 720.55 was left after the Black Stars exit from the tournament in the Group Stage.

“Mr Speaker our estimated budget for the 2023 AFCON tournament was $8,506,450 to cater for the pre-tournament stages. That is our pre-camping stage. The tournament stage that is the group stages and also the round 16 stage, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals Ghana’s estimated budget would have been $8,506,450”

“Out of this amount, an amount of $5,007,840.36 was released by the Ministry of Finance of which $3,007,067.81 was spent on the team pre-camping in Kumasi…This resulted in a surplus of $2,177, 720.55 after our early exit from the tournament,” he stated.

