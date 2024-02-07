A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Atsu Ayeh, says Ghana’s position on the latest corruption percentage index can change if governments depoliticize appointment procedures in state institutions.

The political science lecturer believes weaker institutions, coupled with the appointments of incompetent individuals, have contributed to Ghana’s static position of 43rd on the index.

On the issue of changing the date for the general elections from December to November, Professor Atsu Ayeh indicated that major stakeholders should be engaged before a change is made.

Speaking at the 3rd annual colloquium of the Department of Political Science at the University of Education Winneba, Professor Ayeh urged the government to consider making changes to ensure Ghana’s position changes on the index.

“One of the things that I would like to flag is making our institutions stronger if we want our ratings to change as Ghanaians. I think we have not been able to move away from the politicization of appointing people to institutions. The time has come for the country to deal with appointing competent people to fill positions. I believe that in all political parties, there are competent people, and so that must be the focus of the parties if they want to appoint people to fill different positions. This can be done, but it looks like politics has taken over everything,” Professor Joseph Atsu said.

“On the issue of reforms, I believe they are about change and the way we do things, but that includes the involvement of major stakeholders. You know, elections are sometimes contentious in this country, and that is the reason we need to engage major stakeholders before changes are made. I am not in support of the December 7 date for the elections because around that time it’s too close and if there is a run-off it becomes difficult. The November date is good because it will give the electoral commission enough time to prepare, and so I believe it is time for reforms,” Professor Ayeh said.

