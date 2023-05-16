A Youtong bus with registration number GT 5866-L and a Fuel Tanker with registration number WR 2063-10 have collided head-on resulting in the death of 16 people at Gomoa Okyereko.

40 other people suffered various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Trauma and Specialist Centre in Winneba for treatment.

DO2 Kwesi Hughes, the Municipal Fire Officer for Winneba in an interview with Citi News’ Central Region correspondent, Calvis Tetteh explained that there is a possibility the driver was fatigued and sleeping leading to the gory accident.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service managed to rescue the trapped passengers in the Youtong Bus unfortunately the mate of the tanker died before he was pulled out by the rescue team.

According to DO2 Kwesi Hughes, the bus was traveling from Abidjan to Buduburam while the tanker was filled with petrol and traveling from Accra to Takoradi.

The Ghana Ambulance Service and the Police Service are also on-site, providing support and assistance alongside the GNFS.