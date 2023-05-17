Rescue operations are underway to retrieve the bodies of 17 persons who have been trapped after a mining pit in which they were working collapsed on them at the Korle Teye Takorso site in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

According to reports, out of 9 persons who were rescued from the debris moments after the collapse, 7 have been confirmed dead leaving 2 alive.

It is unclear what caused the collapse of the pit, but some community members suggest the heavy rainfall recorded in most parts of the country on Monday [May 15] is a contributing factor.

Citi News understands that the rescue operation is currently being led by the locals and other miners in the area who chased out journalists who went to the scene to cover the unfortunate incident.

The retrieved bodies have since been deposited at the morgue after a local ambulance was called in by the miners.