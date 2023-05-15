Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), Ghana’s premier total communication agency, is 29 years old and is marking this anniversary with the “29 for 29“ initiative.

This involves equipping and empowering 29 women with digital communication skills through mentorship, hands-on practical training and advisory services.

The 29 women, made up of 19 female students in communication and 10 female entrepreneurs, will benefit from the yearlong programme leading up to the organisation’s 30th-anniversary celebration in 2024.

Recognizing the growing power of digital communication globally, Stratcomm Africa seeks, through this initiative, to help entrepreneurs and students to appreciate the value of these critical communication channels. Sharpening the skills of the students in digital communication will prepare them better for today’s job market and help them become versatile communication professionals who deliver with excellence. The initiative is a reflection of Stratcomm Africa’s commitment to empowering young people, especially young women and a recognition of the power of mentorship in capacity-building and is being undertaken in partnership with Women in PR Ghana.

Providing digital communication support to 10 female-owned small businesses is designed to help them grow their businesses and improve their bottom line while contributing to national economic growth. Stratcomm Africa will, in this context, share with the female entrepreneurs some lessons from its own journey as a Ghanaian-owned company established and led by a woman over these 29 years.

Mrs. Sharon Anim, Stratcomm Africa’s Manager for Marketing Communication who is leading the “29 for 29” initiative, says, “For us at Stratcomm Africa, the commitment to professional excellence requires us to be constantly ahead of the curve; sharing our knowledge with future professionals as well as letting women entrepreneurs have the benefit of our expertise through this initiative will give us great satisfaction. My team and I are extremely delighted to have this opportunity to impact lives directly with what we love doing.”

Ms. Esther AN Cobbah, Founder of Stratcomm Africa, says, “As we mark 29 years of Stratcomm Africa in the communication industry and in business, we look back with gratitude and ahead with renewed resolve.” Ms. Cobbah adds, “This milestone is a testament to Stratcomm Africa’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and using communication as a tool for positive change in society. The journey to 29 years has not been an easy one. It has been a journey of challenges, learning, and growth as well as joys. We have weathered many storms and navigated several difficult times, always emerging stronger and more resilient. Stratcomm Africa is poised to set new standards of communication excellence in this digital era. We salute all the clients who have given us the opportunity to serve as well as our staff, past and present, and everyone who has been part of the Stratcomm Africa 29-year journey. Above all, we give glory to our God who remains our help, our strength, our hope.”

ABOUT STRATCOMM AFRICA

Established on 13th May 1994, Stratcomm Africa has delivered communication services to numerous organisations, public and private local and international, as well as individuals. Stratcomm Africa has grown from a home study table, through a shipping container office to an internationally acknowledged total communication agency. Stratcomm Africa’s work continues to be recognized, locally and internationally, with awards and accolades.

Stratcomm Africa believes in deploying its communication expert for social impact and has over the years introduced a number of initiatives in this regard. Almost eleven years ago, Stratcomm Africa initiated the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement and has through this vehicle been helping to mobilise Ghanaians to take actions to help address climate change. Fifteen years ago, Stratcomm Africa established women SHARE an initiative for promoting female networking and support systems. Read it write it say it promotes reading among children through the use of innovative communication approaches. Last year, Stratcomm Africa introduced Reputation Week, a period in which attention is drawn to the value that communication brings to society with opportunities being provided for capacity building in communication skills.