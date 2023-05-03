Three students N’Adom Darko-Asare, Mychelle Kumah, and Janice Nketsiah are in the USA to compete in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The students, who emerged winner, first, and second runners-up respectively of the 2023 edition of The Spelling Bee-GH will be representing Ghana (and the African continent) in this global spelling competition.

Whilst it will be N’Adom Darko-Asare’s second time participating in the US, it will be Mychelle and Janice’s first.

The Scripps Spelling Bee finals will begin today, Tuesday, May 30, with the Preliminaries from 1 p.m. GMT; go to The Spelling Bee – GH or thespellingbeegh.org for details on where to catch the action and cheer our girls who are Spellers 45, 46, and 47. The competition continues till May 31st with the Quarterfinals, Semi-Finals, and Finals.

After the competition, they will be engaged in cultural exchange activities in some schools and hosted by Ghana’s Ambassador to the US H.E. Hajia Alima Mahama – Ghana’s first-ever female Ambassador to the US.