Abeiku Santana, a Ghanaian broadcaster, tourism Consultant, and Brand Strategist is among the notable and prominent figures at the Arabian Travel Market 2023.

The Arabian Travel Market is a significant event in the global tourism industry that brings together professionals, enthusiasts, and tourism boards worldwide under the theme “Working Towards Net Zero.”

Abeiku Santana’s participation and leadership in this esteemed event highlight the importance of innovation, inspiration, and connection in the tourism industry.

At the Arabian Travel Market 2023, Mr. Abeiku Santana will share his expertise and insights on the challenges and opportunities facing the African tourism industry and advocate for investment and collaboration to promote the continent’s tourism potential.

As the CEO of Kaya Tours, Abeiku Santana is a vocal advocate for promoting local tourism and cultural richness in Africa.

Mr. Santana has been a trailblazer in using digital marketing and social media to promote tourism in Africa, attracting a new generation of travellers seeking unique and authentic experiences.

He is renowned for his contribution to the tourism industry through his focus on experiential travel, offering customized itineraries that showcase local culture, food, and lifestyle and foster sustainable tourism practices by collaborating with local communities.

By collaborating with international partners and showcasing Africa’s unique offerings, Santana is changing the narrative surrounding African tourism, making it attractive and viable for travellers worldwide.

His vision for the future of tourism provides a blueprint for success and sustainability, and his presence at the Arabian Travel Market 2023 underscores his commitment to promoting African tourism on a global scale.