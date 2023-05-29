The Adansi Development Association has started its health screening exercise at Akrofuom in the Akrofuom District. The exercise is expected to be rolled out across the seven paramountcies in the Adansi land.

The highly patronised health screening exercise also coincided with the commemoration of the 2023 Menstrual Hygiene Day, where the Association teamed up with the Rotary Club of Obuasi to sensitize school children on the need to maintain hygienic and safe menstruation.

Speaking about the rationale behind the exercise, the President of the Adansi Development Association, Henrietta Oppong, said that true to the Association’s core mandate to help improve the livelihoods and wellbeing of residents of Adansi, the group decided to embark on the health screening exercise.

The exercise covered screening for blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, BMI, and body temperature.

“We are doing this across the seven paramountcies to ensure that the older people will be screened to know their state of health and how to live their lives to the fullest,” she said.

“Adansi lacks development, hence the formation of ADA”.

The Founder of the group, Fred Oppong, bemoaned the level of development of the towns in Adansi.

He said that Adansi, with all its resources, lags behind in terms of physical or infrastructural development.

He however, opined that the group was purposely formed to ensure that it puts pressure on authorities to make sure Adansi gets the development it needs.

“We have realized that Adansi lags behind when it comes to physical and human development, and it is worrying. It is for this reason that the Adansi Development Association has come to ensure that we continue to push for the development that Adansi needs and craves for,” Fred Oppong stated.

The District Chief Executive for Akrofuom, Maurice Jonas Woode, commended the Rotary Club of Obuasi for launching the Sanitary Pad Bank. He said that the bank was a game-changer which will help solve menstrual poverty in the district and beyond.

He seized the opportunity to commend the Ghana Education Service for releasing the school children to take part in the exercise.

The school children present were supplied with free sanitary pads.

He also threw more light on the activities of the Adansi Development Association, saying that the group has the interest of Adansi at heart and praised them for championing the cause of Adansi.