The Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly has announced the immediate commencement of rehabilitation works on several inner roads in Teshie.

The Assembly says inner roads in Tsuibleoo, LEKMA to Adjorman roundabout, Fertilizer Road, and King Kortey Road will be rehabilitated immediately.

The Assembly also disclosed its commitment to address the poor conditions of the inner roads in Greda Estates, Teshie Laskala, and the entire Coffee Street at Teshie after the initial rehabilitation projects are completed.

“As I speak, a contractor is on site to immediately begin work on the following roads: Tsuibleoo Road, from LEKMA to Adjorman roundabout, Fertilizer Road, King Kortey Road, which is the third road, from Mamfe Junction to Yoomo Specs, which is 1.2 kilometres long, and the Numo Mashie Road, from Mobile to Tsuibleoo Last Stop. These projects will begin immediately. However, these are not the only roads that we will be working on. Others include the entire Coffee Street and others,” the MCE, Mordecai Quarshie, told the media.

Mr. Quarshie also expressed confidence in the timely completion of these road repairs.

He attributed this optimism to the successful acquisition of a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.