Chris Hughton has called on 19-year-old Ernest Nuamah ahead of Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in June 2023.

The teenager who has fifteen goals and four assists has caught the eye of many European clubs and has now been rewarded with a call-up to the senior men’s national team.

The Black Stars squad also features the Ayew brothers (Andre and Jordan), deputy captain. Thomas Partey is also in the mix as Ghana seeks to secure a place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

The squad surprisingly features Kwesi Okyere Wriedt who replaces the injured Antoine Semenyo with Mohammed Salisu also sitting out due to injury.

Patrick Kpozo maintains his place in Crhis Hughton’s team with Majeed Ashimeru earning a place.

Ghana will take on Madagascar on June 18, 2023.

See full squad here: