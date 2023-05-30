Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a significant step in his pursuit to lead the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 elections by picking up nomination forms.

Representing the Vice President, former Vice Chairman of the NPP, Fred Oware, collected the documents alongside former National Organiser Sammy Awuku.

Dr. Bawumia on Monday told New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Volta Region of his intention to contest the party’s flagbearership race in November.

The Vice President has for months failed to publicly declare his intention to contest for the flagbearership slot of the party, though close aides have told Citi News he will run for the race.

A group known as the ‘Bawumia Fan Club’ on May 26, also picked up the presidential nomination forms for the Vice President.

The group led by its founder, Ntim Jakari said Dr Bawumia deserves to be given the nod to lead the NPP to help the party break the 8 and retain power in the 2024 elections. The group subsequently paid the GH¢50,000 nomination fee on behalf of the flagbearer hopeful.

Addressing NPP supporters during an informal meeting in Hohoe over the weekend, Dr. Bawumia expressed his commitment to leading the party to triumph in the 2024 election.

He acknowledged the support he has received and affirmed his determination to secure the flagbearership, break the eight-year cycle, and assume office at Jubilee House.

“I want you to know that I appreciate your support. We are going to break the 8. First of all, we are going to file for the flagbearership which I’m going to do, win the flagbearership, break the 8, and go to Jubilee House. That is what I’m going to do,” he noted