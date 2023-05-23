Afrika Nyornu, a Non-Governmental Organisation has introduced a project dubbed ‘Sew a Pad & Stay in School’ (SaPSiS) that teaches adolescents how to sew reusable sanitary pads with their hands using local fabrics, threads and needles.

The aim is to equip them with the necessary skills needed to be able to sew reusable sanitary pads for themselves and others.

The reusable sanitary pads are made of materials that can absorb menstrual blood for 4 hours. Just like any other menstrual material, it has to be changed every four hours to prevent staining and discomfort.

Menstruation is a natural and essential part of a woman’s reproductive health cycle. However, for many women and girls around the world, managing their menstruation can be a challenging and often taboo subject.

Maloe Nartey, the founder of Afrika Nyornu NGO explained that, the organisation has flagship programme called Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) which provides comprehensive education and awareness on menstrual health to schools and churches monthly.

This empowers individuals with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and ensure their well-being.

She added that, access to affordable and reliable menstrual products is fundamental to MHM.

“Unfortunately, in many parts of the world, women and girls face challenges in accessing these products. Limited financial resources, lack of availability, and cultural barriers prevent many from obtaining proper menstrual hygiene supplies.

“Governments, NGOs, and other stakeholders must work together to ensure that menstrual products are affordable, accessible, and of good quality, thereby enabling women and girls to manage their menstruation effectively,” she concluded.

On May 19, the Afrika Nyornu team took the SaPSiS project to Dzodze in the Ketu North Constituency.

120 participants and representatives from Agorvie M/A Basic School, Kpelikorpe M/A Basic School and Torvie M/A Basic School participated. The participants were educated and refreshed.

With the help of its partners Miksi Chocolate, Green Bowl Salads & Smoothies and BDY BY BLONDY, all participants and teachers were provide with disposable sanitary pads and products from Miksi Chocolate to last for at least a month.

Empowering women and girls with access to menstrual products, education, and appropriate facilities is essential for their overall well-being, ensuring that no woman or girl is left behind in achieving menstrual health and equality.

The menstrual hygiene month celebration will be climaxed at Mataheko Cluster of Schools on Friday, May 26, 2023.