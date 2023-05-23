The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced another nationwide revenue mobilization exercise from Monday 29th June to Friday 2nd July 2023.

The weeklong exercise by the country’s major power distributor will focus on recovering debts from all categories of customers, including State-Owned Enterprises.

The company has explained in a press release that the exercise will be monitored by special teams authorized to apprehend and prosecute customers who refuse to comply.

In March of this year, the company initiated the first phase of the exercise by temporarily closing down all its administrative offices to deploy its staff as field collectors for a one-month period.

However, it has stated that it will maintain a lean workforce in order to continue providing essential services to customers during this latest exercise.

Below is the full statement