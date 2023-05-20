The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, May 20, stormed Kumawu for the funeral rites of the late MP for the Kumawu constituency, Philip Basoah.

The late MP who died on March 27 was laid to rest in Kumawu on Saturday.

His funeral rites attracted members from both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Amongst other dignitaries seen at the funeral grounds were a failed presidential hopeful of the NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, 2nd lady Samira Bawumia, Ashanti regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman ‘Wontumi’.

Others include: NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, NPP parliamentary candidate for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Ntim, National Organiser of NPP, Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as ‘Nana B’, NDC parliamentary candidate Kwasi Amankwaa widely known as ‘Tom Cee’, amongst others.

Dr. Bawumia in a Facebook post said the NPP, constituents of the late MP and Ghana as a whole are grateful for his services.

“Fare thee well, my brother, friend and colleague patriot, Philip Basoah. The NPP, Kumawu Constituency, and Ghana are grateful for your services. Rest in peace,” the Vice President wrote on his Facebook page.

Background

Born in 1969, the Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah died on March 27, 2023.

He first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 general elections in the Kumawu constituency.

Prior to sailing to Parliament, Mr. Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

In the 2016 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

In the 2020 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast.