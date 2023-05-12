Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum have expressed disappointment with the government’s attitude towards their situation.

A meeting that was scheduled between the Finance Ministry and the leadership of the group on Thursday, May 11, did not happen after several hours of waiting.

The pensioners have once again gathered at the Finance Ministry on day five of their protest demanding payment of outstanding bonds.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr Adu Anane Antwi, Convener for the Pensioner Bondholders Forum lamented that they feel disrespected by the attitude of the government.

“After we dispersed from the Ministry of Finance, we were scheduled for a meeting on May 11, for 4 pm, but later it was called for 4:30 pm. It was called upon by the Minister of State at the Ministry, Dr. Amin Adam. We were here, we waited for him to finish his meeting, and we exchanged greetings”.

“We waited till 5:45 pm, the officials we were supposed to meet didn’t show up, so we left. We had to leave for our various houses to eat and take our medications and rest. We are waiting to get a call from them. We are hoping to get a call and have a discussion.

“We are also hopeful that government will borrow the excesses from the Treasury bills to pay us all our outstanding matured coupons”.