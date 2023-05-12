The Law Faculty of Central University held a public Colloquium on Friday, May 5, 2023, on “Property Rights of Spouses in Ghana” at its Miotso Campus.

The event was organized for members of the Dawhenyah, Prampram and Ningo Communities. In attendance were delegates from the Ningo Traditional Council: Nene Manor Ohuyerfer IV – Simppie Ningo Traditional Area and Asafoatse Okotobijia III Awula Wem Asafoatse as well as the District Chief Executive of Ningo-Prampram Hon. Al Latif Tetteh Amanor.

The topic “Property Rights of Spouses in Ghana” was discussed under four dimensions namely: The Marriage Laws of Ghana, The Property Rights of Spouses Upon Dissolution of Marriage, The Property Rights of Spouses Upon Death and The Reforms that have been introduced by the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036).

Though the Faculty embraces the inroads made by Act 1036, it adds its voice to the calls for the proposed Property Rights of Spouses Bill to be passed by the Government.

The Chairman of the event was the Acting Dean of the Law Faculty Dr. Josiah De-Graft Quansah. The speakers were Beryl Sunkwa- Mills Esq, Susanna Afutu Esq, Kwasi Opare-Wiredu Esq and Justice Gilbert Ayisi-Addo who are all faculty members.

Also in attendance were the students of the law faculty and other members of the University Community. The presentations were translated into the Adangme language for the benefit of the locals who attended.

The Colloquium was organized as part of the University’s corporate social responsibility (which academics refer to as extension services) and warmly received by the participants.

This public education would be an annual event of the faculty which the indigenes can look forward to.