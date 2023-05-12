The presidential and parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) may hit a snag again as a fresh injunction application has been slapped against the party.

This comes a few hours after the withdrawal of an earlier injunction application filed by one of its flagbearer hopefuls, Dr. Kwabena Duffour.

Parties sued are the NDC, its General Secretary and the National Chairman and the Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, Citi News is yet to confirm if the party has been served with the new application.

But the plaintiff, Edgar Asamoah Boateng, says that the party has not been able to meet the enshrined constitutional deadlines in its constitution for the 2024 general election.

He further avers among other things that, the NDC itself has been giving conflicting directives on the issuance of a register and is fueling the uncertainty surrounding the credibility of the impending elections.

Mr. Boateng adds that reluctance of the party to provide a complete and credible Photo album register ahead of time to the Presidential and parliamentary aspirants for verification smacks of a plan to create undue advantage for manipulation of the presidential and parliamentary primaries.

“Plaintiff says that the failure to provide a proper photo album of eligible voters has caused a lot of rancor and acrimony in the party. Plaintiff says that all attempts to obtain a proper phot register or album has fallen on deaf ears and all indications are that the impending internal party elections would be a disaster”, parts of the writ sighted by Citi News read in parts.

Duffour withdraws suit

Today May 12, the Accra High Court was expected to sit on an application by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over an injunction filed against its presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The party wanted the court to hear the case today, instead of Monday, as its election is scheduled for tomorrow Saturday, May 13.

The Electoral Commission which was supposed to supervise the election washed its hands off the election due to the court case.

But at the expected hearing, the court struck out the case as presidential aspirant, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who filed the injunction over issues with the voters’ album withdrew the injunction application.