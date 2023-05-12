The Electoral Commission will now supervise the NDC Parliamentary and Presidential primaries after flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor withdrew his suit against the party.

The NDC’s May 13 primaries were in limbo as the Electoral Commission on Wednesday suspended its supervision of the election due to an injunction application by Dr. Duffour’s team which was initially scheduled to be heard on Monday, May 15.

The NDC in an attempt to avert a postponement of the primaries, filed for an abridgment of time for the case to be heard earlier. But the application was not heard as the lawyer for Dr. Duffour, Opoku Amankwah revealed in court that he had instructions from his client to withdraw the matter.

The Court presided over by Justice Mariam Afful subsequently struck out the case.

According to Citi News sources, the operational team of the commission will meet with the leadership of NDC on how to distribute logistics for the purpose of the election.

The Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba told Citi News that transport arrangement has been made to make sure transporting logistics does not affect the elections.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, also assured that the party will do everything possible to ensure that all electoral materials are distributed on time for the elections.

“We will make sure every assistance is provided for the materials to reach their destination in due time,” Mr Kwetey said.

Dr. Duffuor, in his writ, raised concerns about supposed discrepancies in the party’s electoral roll among others thus warranting his action.

But on Friday, the former Finance Minister withdrew his suit to resolve the issues internally. The court subsequently struck out the case.

The NDC is now expected to proceed with its primaries to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates on Saturday, May 13, ahead of the 2024 elections.