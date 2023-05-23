The Army Peace Operations Training School (APOTS) has received a United Nations (UN) Recognition Certificate to be able to train military personnel for peace keeping missions across the world.

The UN certification awarded to APOTS is the first of its kind in West Africa which affirms the school’s training content comparable to any other UN accredited institution globally.

At a ceremony held at the Bundase Battle training camp where APOTS is located, the Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah explained that, the school established in June 20, 2021 served to bridge a structured training gap for the training of military personnel at the junior or tactical level.

Already the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Major General Oppong-Peprah noted, was established for operational level training for mid-level commanders and staff.

He added: “APOTS has become the enviable institution that will soon commence training partnership with sister countries in the region. It will additionally conduct short duration tactical courses in the region”.

He also noted that, the school would conduct research in Peace Support Operations (PSO) and develop reference materials which would eventually lead to the establishment of a PSO library.

For his part, the Commander of the Army Training Command, Brigadier General Stephen Woseadzikpo Kweku Parbey disclosed that, the school was conceptualized by the Chief of the Army Staff.

He averred that, through the efforts of the Chief of the Army Staff made a request for a Senior Officer from the United Nations Integrated Training Service, United Nations Headquarters who came to assess the infrastructure, among other things of the school as pre-requisite to qualify APOTS for a UN certification.

“The positive assessment made by the UN officer is what has brought us here today”, he said.

The Commander of APOTS, Colonel Clement Dingane indicated that, the UN certification will not only identify Ghana as a peacekeeping country but as an additional institution to KAIPTC.

Some projects which were funded by corporate bodies individuals and commanding officers and the Chief of the Army Staff were commissioned. Some of the projects include: state-of-the-art multi-purpose auditorium, accomodation units, classrooms, renovated regimental aid post and a water manufacturing point.