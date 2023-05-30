The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Monday, May 29, destooled the chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman.

The decision came as a consequence of multiple offenses committed by the chief, including the unauthorised sale of lands, and a violation of the customs and traditions upheld by the Asante people.

On his first sitting following his return from the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II presided over the ruling as the President of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman held the esteemed position of the Antoa chief for an uninterrupted period of 23 years.

However, his actions had caused unrest among his kinsmen and elders, as he had taken the liberty to install his nephew as his successor without seeking the necessary permission from Otumfuo.

Confronted by his community about his disregard for the customary procedures, the chief dismissed their concerns.

As a result, his case was brought before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who ruled against Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, determining that his actions were not only in violation of tradition but also detrimental to the welfare of the community he was entrusted to lead.