Justice delivery is expected to resume across the country following the suspension of the strike by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG).

JUSAG declared a nationwide strike on Wednesday, May 24 over delays in the approval and subsequent payment of reviewed salaries and allowances.

The Association however suspended the action yesterday [May 29] after a meeting with government officials including the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and other relevant stakeholders on the matter.

In a Citi News interview, the General Secretary for JUSAG, Abdulai Yakubu cautioned against undue delays within the two weeks time frame agreed with the government.

“We will meet the government with our management on Wednesday, May 31 so that the proposal we have submitted to the president will be brought. If the president has a say about what was submitted, they will let us know and if there is any justification that they will like us to provide, we are ready with all our documents to provide the justification that we deserve what we proposed and what was submitted to the president.

“The strike has been suspended but not called off. If after June 12, the government is unable to offer what is due us, and we realize that it was due to undue delays, then we shall reactivate the strike.”

Previous appeals by the Judicial Service Council for the suspension of the strike did not yield any positive results and the Association is hoping the government will grant their demands within the suspension, so the strike can be called off entirely.