The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) of Ghana has stressed that not all textbooks on the Ghanaian market have been approved by the council.

According to the Director General of NaCCA, Prof. Edwin Appiah, some publishers fail to get approval from the council before putting their books on the market for sale.

This follows concerns raised by some parents and guardians that some textbooks with mistakes and are poorly written are on the market.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View show, Prof. Edwin Appiah advised parents to be careful of the books they purchase for their wards.

“Most of the books out there have not been approved by NaCCA. The publishers falsely claim that their books are approved by GES and NaCCA, but this is a lie. These are some of the marketing gimmicks that publishers use.”

President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, however, said the sale of non-approved books is a result of the non-availability of approved books by NaCCA on the market.