Ghanaian reggae highlife/reggae singer and songwriter Michael Kwesi Ackom Pratt, also known as Guy Guy, has released his debut single, “Sika.”

The song is a highlife track featuring GA BOI and was released via Guy Guy’s own record label, GUY GUY MUSIC (GGM).

Guy Guy was born and raised in Abeka, a suburb of Accra, Ghana.

He began his music career at the age of 12 when he learned to play the lead guitar at church. He released his first gospel song at a younger age in church.

In 2019, Guy Guy began pursuing music full-time. He played with big bands in Ghana, but later parted ways and decided to go solo.

“Sika” is a catchy and upbeat song that is sure to get people dancing. The song’s lyrics are about the importance of money and how it can be used to achieve one’s goals. Guy Guy’s vocals are smooth and soulful, and GA BOI’s rap adds a touch of energy to the track.

“Sika” is a promising debut single from Guy Guy. The song is a great introduction to his unique sound, and it is certain to make waves in the Ghanaian music scene.

“I am excited to release my debut single, ‘Sika.’ It is a song that I am very proud of, and I hope that people will enjoy it,” said Guy Guy after releasing the song on May 19, 2023.

“I am grateful to GA BOI for featuring on the track, and I am looking forward to releasing more music in the future,” he added.

Click here to listen to the song: https://audiomack.com/guyguymusic/song/sika