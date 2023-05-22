The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Buffer Stock Company, Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab, has declared his intention to contest the Pusiga constituency parliamentary seat in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when the party officially opens nominations.

According to him, the decision to contest the seat is borne out of enormous pressure from constituents to assuage their plight and to continue his developmental agenda for the constituency.

Speaking to Citi News in Pusiga, Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab said his evidence-based developmental projects in the constituency have resonated well with constituents, thus their clarion call for him to contest the Pusiga seat.

“Most of the calls were weird, so I came down myself and did a tour, visited all those people, and they were very clear in their minds that they’re calling upon me to come and contest, and I have given them my word that when the time is right, I will present myself.

“But I cannot also impose myself because we have a delegate system. They are supposed to elect me before I can present myself to the voting population of the constituency. I’m giving you a strong affirmation that I will be contesting when the time is right. I will pick up a form and present myself to NPP delegates for our internal contest,” he said.

Mr. Hanan reiterated his commitment to advance the development of the Pusiga constituency in Parliament, assuring constituents of victory when given the nod as the parliamentary candidate of the NPP in the upcoming elections.

He argued that the constituency has not received its fair share of the national cake under the Member of Parliament for the area, Hajia Laadi Ayamba, hence the need to change for the betterment and prosperity of the area.

Recounting some of his developmental projects in the Pusiga constituency, Mr. Hanan pledged to do more in providing jobs and better social services for constituents when elected MP.

“Even though I’m not yet an MP, I’ve done so well. I’ve recruited some youth into the security services, Ghana Education Service limited recruitment, and some have received scholarships to study. I brought in equipment to open up roads in the constituency. I’ve installed about 85 boreholes, and some are under construction. I have also engaged contractors to complete some rural electrification projects to connect houses to the national grid.

“I have donated three ambulances in the Pusiga constituency. I’m currently building a nurses’ quarters in Waari and have supported our traditional rulers with palaces where they can sit and adjudicate cases. For me, I’m not here to discriminate but to help my people, and it’s not about political party but development. What I want to be proud of is the number of people I have supported in my political life.”