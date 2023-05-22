Isaac Newton Kumah, the man accused of killing his 25-year-old wife, Eunice Ameh Narh, with a machete in Nungua, has been remanded into police custody by the Teshie Nungua District Court for the second time.

This remand will allow prosecutors to conduct further investigations into the case.

During the suspect’s appearance before the court on Monday, May 22, the prosecutors amended the initial charge from “causing harm” to “use of an offensive weapon to commit harm.”

Consequently, Isaac Newton Kumah has been charged with murder and the use of offensive weapons to commit harm.

The case has been adjourned to June 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased are appealing for support to take care of the two children of the deceased.

Father of the deceased, Michael Teye Narh in a Citi News appealed, “Before her death, she was taking care of the kids, the husband neglected his responsibilities. Actually, she was the breadwinner of the family, she was taking care of her parents as well as her kids. Her death is a great loss for the family, we are appealing for support from the public to cater for the kids and her school. Anyone who is willing to come to our aid is welcome”.

Some angry family members of the deceased were seen raining curses and hurling insults at the accused.

“Wicked man, have you created a human being before? God will punish you. Look at him,” some of the angry family members of the deceased said.

The man also allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on the stepfather of his late wife.