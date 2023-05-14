Mothers were given royal treatment at the 2023 edition of Citi TV/Citi FM’s ‘A Portrait of Mama’ dinner night at Citi Gardens, No. 5 Owula Hansen Lane, Tesano.

Patrons were treated to evergreen live band music from one of Ghana’s sensational bands, Nkyinkyin.

The ‘A Portrait of Mama’ is an annual event to celebrate mothers on Mother’s Day.

Prior to the dinner event, listeners and viewers of Citi FM and Citi TV were given the opportunity to tell the world what their mothers meant to them in a write-up of not less than 100 words beginning with the phrase: “But for Mama…”

The top three entrants were announced on Tuesday, May 9, and actively participated in the event.

The ‘A Portrait Of Mama’ (Mother’s Day Dinner) is powered by Citi TV, with support from Citi FM, and is sponsored by Dano Milk and Tasty Tom, with Juis Guy and Veuve Du Vernay on board.