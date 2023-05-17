Former Chief Executive Officer of defunct Capital Bank, Ato Essien has been given a grace period up to July 4 to redeem his financial obligations under a plea deal he entered with the state.

The Attorney General was expected to move an application on whether Ato Essien should be jailed for not paying GH¢20 million he was expected to pay by April 28, 2023.

But before the state could do that, the presiding judge, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour noted that he is inclined to adjourn the case considering some claims in the convict’s affidavit in opposition.

According to the Judge, Ato Essien has outlined how he plans to liquidate some properties to raise over $300,000 to settle the amount.

The state which was not opposed to the stance of the Judge only notified the court that the amount promised is not substantial to settle the outstanding amount of GH¢55 million.

The Judge then adjourned the case to June 4 with the consent of the parties and urged Ato Essien to go according to what he has committed to in his affidavit if he truly cares about his freedom.