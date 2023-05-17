Three persons have been confirmed dead after a head-on collision involving a tricycle popularly known as aboboyaa and a KIA truck at the Adukrom water works junction in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

The accident according to eyewitnesses occurred on Monday [May 13] when the tricycle which was loaded with land marking pillars was descending the Adukrom mountain towards Somanya and veered into the lane of the oncoming KIA truck, crushing into it in the process which resulted in the death of three persons on the spot.

Nine other passengers onboard the tricycle and KIA truck sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital in Mampong for medical attention.

The Assembly Member for the Adukrom Methodist Electoral Area Ebenezer, Obiri Asare told Citi News the accident occurred after the Motor King lost control of its brakes and run into the KIA truck.

“We were travelling behind a Kia Motorking on our way to our site but when we got to Adukrom, at the waterworks junction, there was another Kia vehicle from Somanya, but the Motor King lost control of its brakes and slammed into the driver side of the other Kia vehicle”.

“There were five people in the motor king, two died instantly, and the other three people were rushed to the hospital after we called the Police from Adukrom. But we have been told that another person has died. So as we speak, three people have died.”