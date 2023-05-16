The Chief Executive Officer of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has blamed a failed presidential aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for his son’s defeat in the party’s parliamentary primaries.

The pollster attributed Dr. Duffuor’s interlocutory injunction against the party to his son, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jnr’s defeat.

Dr. Duffuor withdrew from the NDC presidential race citing irregularities with the voters’ register and the photo album.

His withdrawal came on the same day he withdrew his suit against the NDC that sought to stop the party from proceeding with Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jnr could not sail through in his bid to be the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency.

He lost by just eight votes garnering 203 votes as against his main contender Hajia Nasira Afrah’s 211 votes.

Dr. Duffuor Jnr. was in that race with three others including his own uncle, Dr. Alex Adomako Mensah, the incumbent MP for the area.

Prof. Edward Brenya, lecturer at KNUST had 65 votes while Alex Adomako Mensah garnered 86 votes.

After the results were declared, Dr. Duffuor Jnr’s team however called for a recount but businesswoman, Hajia Nasira Afrah still emerged victorious.

Speaking on the Point of View on Citi TV, with Bernard Avle, Mussa Dankwah, said the former finance minister’s son was punished by the delegates for his father’s ‘sins’.

“What happened in Afram Plains was clearly a family feud between the incumbent, MP Alex Adomako and Duffuor junior. If Duffuor senior hadn’t thrown dynamite in the NDC race, the son would have won that seat. If the man had remained in the race, his son would have won the race. Duffuor snr made enemies in the NDC by the court action he took. There are people who would have voted for the son, but I think the family was punished. If Duffuor snr had played his cards well, his son would have won the seat,” he underscored.

According to him, the decision for the former finance minister to contest in the race was a miscalculated attempt.

“You couldn’t think of a strategy behind their campaign. What did they want to achieve? Did they ignore the polling numbers and were they living in the reality?” he stated.