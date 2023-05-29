The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is cautioning the public against illegal connections as it begins phase two of its nationwide revenue mobilization exercise today, May 29.

The exercise, which will cover debt recovery, meter integrity checks, illegal connections, and meter monitoring, is expected to end on Friday, June 2, 2023.

In an interview with Citi News to commence the exercise today, the Public Relations Officer of ECG in the Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah, pleaded for the cooperation of the public and appealed to them to stay away from power theft activities.

“We will be embarking on a revenue mobilization exercise starting today. The Tema Region is taking part in this exercise. We will be looking at all categories of ECG customers, and we are looking at debts that are owed us. We will also be checking the meters to see if they are working well enough or if there has been an attempt for illegal connection, whether there has been a technical issue or not.

“We will also be conducting swoops in the vicinities that we will be visiting to know whether the meters are working well and if they are not working well, we will take the customers through the processes to replace these meters. And when it has to do with illegal connection, we will immediately disconnect that customer and ask the customer to report to our regional office to go through the recovery process.”

“Illegal connection is stealing and it is a crime. We can prosecute you. So if you don’t want to be prosecuted, then stay away from illegal connections,” Mrs. Mensah added.