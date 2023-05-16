The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate-elect for the Ketu North constituency, Edem Agbana is calling for calm and unity among the rank and file of the party in the constituency.

His call comes on the back of his declaration as the winner of the party’s internal parliamentary election in Ketu North constituency.

Mr. Agbana was declared winner of the primary by a single vote of 360 votes, with his contender John Adanu Zewu polling 359, but Mr. Zewu who was not satisfied with the results called for a recount.

Both were said to have secured 358 votes after the recount. Edem’s votes had two unstamped ballots, while John Adanu had one unstamped vote.

At a press conference on Tuesday, May 16, General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey explained that the said unstamped ballot papers were part of the original ballot booklet provided by the party hence there was no over-voting on the day.

“By and large, we got a consensus coming across the table that the ballot papers [in question] were an integral part of the booklet of ballots that came from the national office that went to that constituency. And therefore they were not foreign materials. We also checked and saw that there was no over voting. The tallying process done by the agents of the candidates tallied with all the ballot papers found in the ballot box.”

Mr. Kwetey and the party on the face of the evidence provided then declared Mr. Agbana the winner of the poll.

Mr. Agbana in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, then called on the supporters of Mr. Zewu to put the impasse behind them and work toward the party winning power in the 2024 elections.

“We must all call for calm and unity, so we can win power in 2024. We must be calm, so we can rescue the country from the incompetent Akufo-Addo government to bring our able John Dramani Mahama.”

Mr. Agbana further released a press statement to apologise to the rank and file of the party for some unsavoury utterances he made during the contestation period.

Below is Mr. Agbana’s full statement

For Immediate Release

Together with my campaign team, we gather with a profound sense of gratitude and relief as we witness the resolution of the impasse that gripped the Ketu North Parliamentary primary of our great party- the National Democratic Congress.

While being declared the winner of the polls, It is a moment to extend our sincere appreciation to all parties involved, who have shown resilience, dedication, and a genuine commitment to finding common ground for the benefit of our constituency and our party.

I understand that reaching this resolution in the face of entrenched differences is no small feat.

It required an unwavering determination to put aside personal agendas and prioritize the greater good of Ketu North and the NDC.

I acknowledge the immense efforts made by the Regional Executives of the NDC in the Volta Region and the Constituency Executives of the NDC in Ketu North.

As a campaign team, we are grateful to the industrious officers of the NDC at our headquarters for the prompt and fair resolution of this matter.

We take this as a testament to the commitment of national officers of our party to iron out the path of our party promptly to its Victory 2024 Agenda.

I elect to appreciate my contender, Mr. John Adanu and his representatives for choosing the tiring route of engagement in dialogue, negotiation, and compromise to overcome the challenges before us with the 2024 Presidential and parliamentary elections in mind.

While I have been declared the victor of the May 13th Ketu North Parliamentary primary of the NDC, I am dedicated to working with Mr. John Adanu and his supporters to achieve a 95% election turn out in Ketu North on December 7, 2024 with more than 90% of the vote cast returning for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the NDC. I pledge to work with all parties to entrench the NDC’s dominance in the constituency and retain our seat comfortably.

I understand that though we had different persuasions in the parliamentary primary we are all bound by a common thread—a shared commitment to the betterment of Ketu North and the well-being of its people through the very sincere and dedicated efforts of the National Democratic Congress.

In the wake of a fiercely contested election, emotions may run high, and the wounds inflicted during the campaign may still be raw. However, it is precisely in these moments of adversity that we must rise above our differences and strive for a greater purpose: the healing and unity of our party the National Democratic Congress.

In this spirit I deeply apologise on behalf of myself, my campaign team and my supporters to the Constituency Executives of our party in Ketu North, the Regional Executives of our party in Ketu North, to John Adanu my contender now turned brother and others who suffered unfortunate remarks in the heat of the controversy.

Truly, we express our sincerest apologies. I do not take your magnanimity lightly.

To achieve greater reconciliation and unity, we must cultivate an environment that fosters respect, tolerance, and understanding – I am ready to lead that as our elected parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress in Ketu North.

I reject the politics of division and instead promote constructive dialogue that acknowledges the value of differing opinions.

By doing so, I opt to rekindle a spirit of collaboration and shared purpose, where the best ideas rise to the surface, regardless of their origin.

Lastly, let us remember that the journey towards reconciliation is not a one-time event but an ongoing process.

It requires sustained efforts, open hearts, and a genuine commitment to the collective win.

It demands that we set aside personal animosities and prioritize the greater good of Ketu North and the National Democratic Congress.

As we all move forward from this bitterly contested election, I have summoned the courage to reach across the aisle, to extend a hand to those who disagreed with my candidacy, and I fully reckon that together, we are stronger.I am battle Ready!

Ketu North Is battle Ready!!

The NDC is battle Ready!!!

Ele Kple Kple Du.

Under my hand,

Eric Edem Agbana

( NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Ketu North)