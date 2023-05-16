Ashanti Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Dr Frank Amoakohene has asked the Office of the Special Prosecutor to focus its energy on trending national issues relating to corruption rather than using issues in the party to divert attention.

This comes after the Office of the Special Prosecutor invited a failed Parliamentary hopeful for Ejura-Sekyedumase who was seen in a viral video spraying cash in the just-ended Presidential and Parliamentary primaries of the NDC.

A meeting by the NDC regional executives with the failed aspirant, Juliana Kinang-Wassan was held virtually.

The leadership of the party sought to understand the motive behind the former aspirant’s conduct on that day.

Speaking to Citi News after the meeting, Dr Amoakohene insisted that the office of the Special Prosecutor must stop meddling in internal party issues and rather concentrate on issues with high national interest such as the galamsey report by the former Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Frimpong-Boateng and the recent gold mafia documentary by media group, Al jazeera Network.

He said, “After having a meeting with Juliana Kinang-Wassan, we noticed that the Special Prosecutor just wants to be relevant. I want to put it on record that the Special Prosecutor wants to prioritise this minor issue for corruption that is going on such as Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s report, the Al jazeera’s gold mafia report, and you want to prioritise this against that?

“Is like the Special Prosecutor doesn’t know what he’s about. He saw that something was trending and decided to jump onto it. What happened in the space of the elections was nothing to worry about. That was not the promise for the elections. The manner in which the money was sprayed doesn’t speak well, but if you take your time and listen to the event that preceded what occurred, you will understand that the candidate cannot be faulted”.

He further called on the OSP to use the taxpayers’ money to investigate cases begging prosecution than concentrate on NDC’s trivial matter.

“The OSP should use the taxpayers’ money to investigate high-profile corruption cases,” Dr Amoakohene said on Eyewitness News.