Ghana’s largest privately owned indigenous bank, Fidelity Bank, has opened applications for mentors as part of its youth entrepreneurship support program dubbed the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Mentorship Programme (FYEMP).

The FYEMP is a key aspect of Fidelity’s flagship youth entrepreneurship initiative, aptly named the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative (FYEI).

In March 2021, the bank launched the FYEI, an initiative which provides both financial and non-financial support to enable youth-related businesses to survive and thrive.

The FYEI focuses on scalable businesses that are solving a problem in society, with particular focus on those addressing the Sustainable Development Goals. Together with its partners, Fidelity Bank provides tailored training programmes and financial support to strengthen and grow selected businesses which meet the requirements of the program.

Mentorship is a critical component of the FYEI, and this is carried out in partnership with Mowgli Mentoring, a renowned UK-based mentoring organisation through the FYEMP.

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Opuni, noted that, “As a Ghanaian Bank, Fidelity is committed to empowering young entrepreneurs and businesses as catalysts for social and economic development in Ghana. The Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Mentoring Programme (FYEMP) is designed to enhance the Fidelity Young Entrepreneur’s Initiative. The vision of the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative (FYEI) is to assist youth-led businesses in navigating the unique challenges that come with scaling a business. Mentoring is an integral part of this process and together with our partners, we are calling on business leaders who have a desire to mentor a youth-led business to apply for this program.”

The Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR at Fidelity Bank, Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, also added that, “FYEMP seeks to pair young entrepreneurs with seasoned business leaders and mentors who will serve as business coaches. We know that young entrepreneurs face a significant number of challenges when implementing their business strategy and vision. This programme is tailored to address these hurdles and offer the needed guidance. A team of seasoned business leaders, management experts and successful entrepreneurs who have walked the walk will be onhand to offer invaluable advice and expertise.”

Mentees on the programme receive guidance from an experienced and trained mentor who will stand with them in a shoulder-to-shoulder relationship and act as their guide, personal confidant, and cheerleader. Mentees also increase their motivation, confidence, and likelihood of business success. They also develop a greater sense of self- awareness and develop key leadership and management skills.

The application deadline is 14th May 2023. Interested mentors can visit www.fidelitybank.com.gh/business for more information on the program as well as the application process.

About Fidelity Bank

In a little over a decade, Fidelity Bank Ghana has grown from a discount house to a Tier-1 Bank and is now the largest privately-owned Ghanaian Bank in Ghana. The bank currently serves its approximately 2 million customers in 75 branches across Ghana and is a leader in the digital banking space. The bank has two subsidiaries, Fidelity Asia Bank Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia and Fidelity Securities Limited, an asset management firm. In a short period of time, Fidelity Bank has become a household name in Ghana by adopting a customer-centric culture and delivering consistently on the promise of making a difference in the lives of all stakeholders.