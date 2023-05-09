Teacher trainees in the Gbewaa Teacher Training College in the Upper East Region are appealing to the government for urgent renovation of some critical facilities that were damaged following a recent rainstorm.

The rainstorm ripped off hostels, lecture halls, and tutors’ bungalows in the College.

The trainees say the situation is negatively affecting academic work and thus are calling on the government to swiftly intervene to help with a renovation exercise.

Academic work has virtually come to a halt as the trainees were busy salvaging their property and attempting to secure a sleeping place.

Principal of the College, Dr. Halidu Musah in an interview with Citi News indicated that management was able to quickly fix some of the damaged classrooms and the tutors’ bungalows but much still needs to be done as the College needs GH¢6.2 million for renovation works and therefore calling on the general public for help.

“The rainstorm has ripped off the roof of our main female hostel, our main auditorium where we gather for our assemblies and other events, and also our dining hall where the students sit to eat and if these facilities are not fixed, the female students will not have a place to sleep and that is very critical.

“It [the rainstorm] equally affected some classrooms including tutors’ bungalows, and we had to quickly arrange internally to work on those, and we were able to fix the classrooms and the bungalows.”

In a bid to help renovate the affected facilities, BESSFA Rural Bank provided building materials worth GH¢20,000 to the college and pledged to do more in mitigating the plight of teacher trainees.

Management of the college commended BESSFA bank for their support.